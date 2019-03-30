|
Evelyn Richardson
Anderson, SC - Jessie Evelyn Richardson, 88, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at her residence.
Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Sidney Singleton and Ruth Sanders Richardson. She was retired from BellSouth after 43 years of service and was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
Survivors include her nieces, Lillian Dean, Gayle Smith, Carol Fenn, Diane Richardson, Miriam Isbell, and Brenda Dukes; nephews, Michael Richardson and Sidney Richardson; and numerous great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Anderson; brothers, Fred L. Richardson, John M. Richardson, and L. Jack Richardson; and a niece, Betty Hurley.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church conducted by Rev. J. Chris Fischer. Burial will follow at New Silver Brook Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 3 p.m. Sunday at Sullivan-King Mortuary. The family is at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Mission Endowment Fund, 209 Broad Street, Anderson, SC 29621.
