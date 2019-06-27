|
Evelyn Wilson
Williamston, SC - Iris Evelyn Moore Wilson entered the gates of Heaven on Monday, June 24, 2019, forty-three days shy of her 93rd birthday. She died in her home surrounded by her loving family. As she passed from her life of great faith, the sun left the sky with three rainbows and a sunset colored pink, her favorite color.
Evelyn was predeceased by her husband of sixty-one years, William Charles Wilson, Sr. Born in Starr, SC., she was the youngest child of the late Charlie Franklin Moore and Jessie Speed Moore. The last member of her immediate family, she was predeceased by brothers Henry, John, and James Moore and sisters Louise and Charlie Mae Moore, Ruby McAdams, and Polly Wentzky. She often said she was so spoiled that she didn't learn to walk until she was 18-months old because she was carried everywhere by her siblings.
Talented in mathematics, genealogy, and crossword puzzles, Evelyn had a quick, sharp wit, and a love for peppermints, anything with coconut, and Sprite. Although she could barely boil water when she married Charles in 1950, she became an accomplished cook. She was famous in "Wilsonville" for her thin angel biscuits, coconut cake, and was the hostess for many family reunions.
If you were blessed enough to be at the Wilson home on a Saturday morning, you were welcomed with homemade waffles and fellowship. She was devoted to visit the sick and showed her love through cards and food. Her kindness and generosity were known to all.
Although she was profoundly hearing impaired, she and Charles loved Concord Baptist Church and were faithful and devoted members as long as their health permitted. A graduate of Anderson College, she worked in the business office of Anderson Hospital for many years. As a farmer's wife, she never set foot in the garden, but she could can or freeze with the best of them.
She will be sorely missed by her children: Iris and Mike Bearden, Jessie Wilson, Nancy Devine, and William and Ann Wilson; and her grandchildren: Carrie and Jay Ravan, Daniel and Debbie Bearden, Jeremy and Savannah Bearden, Matthew Devine, Mary Devine, Katie Bradburn, Charlie Wilson, and Ann Leigh Wilson; and her bonus grands: Jeff and Karen Bradburn, Jenni and Billie Faires, and Julie Bradburn.
She is also survived by great-grandchildren whom she loved to persuade to sit in her lap: Brodie, Rivers, Grace, Noah, Emma, Avery, Arden, Turner and Mitchell.
The family is especially grateful for the loving care given to Evelyn by Ginny Galloway, Dino Hicks, Doris Messer, Ann Moore, and Ida Brownlee, who are considered family.
The family will receive friends at her home on Friday, June 28th from 4-7 p.m. and a celebration of Evelyn's life will be held at Concord Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Concord Baptist Church, 1012 Concord Road, Anderson, SC 29621, or Divine Hospice, 115 Whitehall Road, Anderson, SC 29625.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 27, 2019