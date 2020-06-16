Exie McClain
Honea Path - Exie McCall McClain, 92, of 13 Brock Rd., widow of Alfred McClain, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at her home.
Born in Pickens County, she was a daughter of the late Wilkie Sylvester and Maudie Galloway McCall. She was a member of Savannah P.F.B. Holiness Church, dedicated homemaker and servant of the Lord.
Mrs. McClain is survived by two sons: Joe Frankie McClain and wife Jean of Iva, and Roy McClain and wife Karen of Honea Path; five daughters: Alice Sparkman and husband Alan of McColl, Frances Carter and husband Lenyward of Honea Path, Patricia McAlister and husband Ray of Seneca, Melinda Jennings of West Union, and Jan King and husband Rodney of Honea Path; one brother: William McCall of Honea Path; three sisters: Lila Carr of Columbia, Rebecca McCoy of Honea Path and Flora McCall of Honea Path; twenty-six grandchildren and fourty-three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one son: Jerry McClain; one daughter: Judy Brady; four brothers: Sylvester, Lester, Enoch and Wilkie McCall; and one sister: Lola Brown.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday at Keowee Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
The family is at the home and will receive friends Thursday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM prior to the service at Keowee Baptist Church. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.