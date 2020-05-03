|
F. Gilmer Sullivan
Anderson - F. Gilmer Sullivan, 80, of Anderson , SC, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at his home. Born February 6, 1940 in Anderson, SC, he was a son of the late William Haskell Sullivan and Hattie Lee Gilreath Sullivan.
Gilmer worked for over 50 years as a machinist with Palmetto Machine Parts. Many hours were spent outdoors and he was considered an outdoorsman. Gilmer was a member of Cross Hill Church of God in Belton.
He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Audrey Freeman Sullivan; children, Debra Brown (Danny Fields) and Darlene Simmons (Rickey); Brother, Ray Sullivan; sister, Sandra Broome; grandchildren, Cason (Jennifer), Jessica, Bridgette, Brittney (Johnny), Bryon, Jr. (Shelby); eight great grandchildren; and special friend, Randall Brown.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Bo and Danny, and great grandson, Connor Brown.
A private family graveside will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Larry Richardson and Rev. Benny Dyar. Serving as pallbearers are Rickey, Danny, Randall, Greg, Sam, and Chris. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cross Hill Church of God, 1703 SC-252, Belton, SC 29627.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 3 to May 4, 2020