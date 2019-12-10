|
Faith Ann McGuire
Anderson - Faith Ann McGuire, 36, of Anderson, SC, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.
Born October 20, 1983 in Anderson, SC, she was a daughter of William O'Day and Joyce McGuire. Faith was a stay at home mother who loved her family and children. She was an artist who loved to craft and knit.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Robert Stancil; six children, two of which are of the home, Destini McGuire and Elijah Stancil; step-son, Ethan Rowe; sister, Angela Michelle Shiflet; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was predeceased by her sister, Jennifer Shiflet; brother, Douglas Shiflet; and grandparents, Neal and Nellie McGuire and James and Mildred McCall.
The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:30pm Saturday, December 14, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel at 2:00pm with Pastors Michel and Diane Bernardin officiating.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019