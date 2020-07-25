1/
Faye Long Boggs
Faye Long Boggs

Anderson, SC - Faye Long Boggs, 90, widow of Norman Lamar Boggs, Sr., passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at her residence.

Born in Greenwood, SC, she was the daughter of the late John Edward and Mildred Ware Long. She was a former member of Eureka Baptist Church and was a member of First Baptist Church where she sang in the church choir and was a member of the Baraca Class. Faye loved her family and was known for being a generous caregiver to family and friends.

She is survived by her son, Norman L. Boggs, Jr. and wife, Debbie; six grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jerry Edward Boggs and two brothers, Thomas Long and James Long.

A private family graveside service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 307 South Manning Street, Anderson, SC 29624.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jul. 25 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
