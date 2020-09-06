1/1
Faye Porter
Anderson - Eunice Faye Porter, age 77, wife of the late Calvin C. Porter, died Friday, September 4, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born in Anderson on June 11, 1943, she was a daughter of the late John Thomas Nimmons and the late Hazel Carr Nimmons.

She was retired from the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

She is survived by her children, Johnny Porter, Charlotte Porter, Barry Porter (Stacy) and Timothy Porter (Janine), grandchildren, Tiffany Parker, Angela Pepper, Dakota Porter, Gemma Porter, Steven Porter, Jessica Pearson, Michael Pearson, Savannah Manning, Jerrett Walters, Kimberly Manning, Zayne McGaha, Heather Porter and Hope Porter, great-grandchildren, Aayden Porter, Haileigh Porter, Skyelor Kirby, Vanessa Porter, Ansleigh Hamby, Kalissa Hamby, Nataleigh Porter, Christopher Hamby, Olivia Hamby, Mikey Manning, Alex Manning, Mackenzie McGaha and Braxton McGaha.

She is also survived by her sisters, Vera Taylor and Frances Porter.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her children, Andy Lee Porter and Polly Ruth Walters, grandchildren, John Winfield Porter Jr., Shane Lee Porter and Brandon Keith Porter and a great-granddaughter, Anastasia Porter.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 2:00pm in The Tribute Room of The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center 1621 Pearman Dairy Rd. Anderson, SC 29625. The family will receive friends at The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm.

Burial will follow at New Silver Brook Cemetery.

Social distancing is to be observed and face masks are recommended at all events.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com

THE STANDARD CREMATION & FUNERAL CENTER




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
