Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Resources
More Obituaries for Ferlin Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ferlin Wayne Roberts


1962 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ferlin Wayne Roberts Obituary
Ferlin Wayne Roberts

Anderson - Ferlin Wayne Roberts, 58, of Anderson , SC, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at his home. He was born on January 10, 1962 in Denver, CO, to Irma Marie Wilson Alldridge and the late Jerry Edward Roberts. Ferlin was a machine mechanic for Orian Rugs. He loved fishing, being on the water and grilling.

He is survived by his wife of 34 ½ years, Debra Phipps Roberts; mother, Irma Wilson Alldridge; sons, Joseph James Curry and Travis Charles Curry; daughter, Nicole Lynn Leyba; sisters, Kaye Roberts and Brenda Vaughn; seven grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Dillon, Colorado.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ferlin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougald Funeral Home
Download Now