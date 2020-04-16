|
Ferlin Wayne Roberts
Anderson - Ferlin Wayne Roberts, 58, of Anderson , SC, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at his home. He was born on January 10, 1962 in Denver, CO, to Irma Marie Wilson Alldridge and the late Jerry Edward Roberts. Ferlin was a machine mechanic for Orian Rugs. He loved fishing, being on the water and grilling.
He is survived by his wife of 34 ½ years, Debra Phipps Roberts; mother, Irma Wilson Alldridge; sons, Joseph James Curry and Travis Charles Curry; daughter, Nicole Lynn Leyba; sisters, Kaye Roberts and Brenda Vaughn; seven grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Dillon, Colorado.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 16, 2020