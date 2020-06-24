Florence Henderson Cox
Belton - Florence Henderson Cox, 97, widow of the late Charles Matthew Cox, Sr., died Wednesday June 24, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House.
Born February 26, 1923 in Anderson to the late Taylor N and Betty L. Bryant Henderson, she was a high school graduate, and retired from Textiles. She was a member of Dorchester Baptist Church.
Surviving are her daughter, Shirley Grant and husband Ed of Belton; 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Charles Matthew Cox, Jr., her daughter, Peggy Kay, her brothers, Luther Henderson, Walter Henderson, and Lawrence Henderson, her sisters, Bertie Ashe, Mae Bell Westbrook, Marie Thompson, Louise Goodman, Maggie Porter, and Georgia King, her granddaughter, Margaret Suzette Cox and a great granddaughter, Carrie Marie Kay.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday at 11:00 AM from Dorchester Baptist Church with Rev. Michael Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6 to 8 PM at Cox Funeral Home.
Flowers are accepted and memorials may be made to Dorchester Baptist Church.
Cox Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cox family. www.coxfuneralhome1882.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.