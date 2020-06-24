Florence Henderson Cox
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence Henderson Cox

Belton - Florence Henderson Cox, 97, widow of the late Charles Matthew Cox, Sr., died Wednesday June 24, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House.

Born February 26, 1923 in Anderson to the late Taylor N and Betty L. Bryant Henderson, she was a high school graduate, and retired from Textiles. She was a member of Dorchester Baptist Church.

Surviving are her daughter, Shirley Grant and husband Ed of Belton; 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Charles Matthew Cox, Jr., her daughter, Peggy Kay, her brothers, Luther Henderson, Walter Henderson, and Lawrence Henderson, her sisters, Bertie Ashe, Mae Bell Westbrook, Marie Thompson, Louise Goodman, Maggie Porter, and Georgia King, her granddaughter, Margaret Suzette Cox and a great granddaughter, Carrie Marie Kay.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday at 11:00 AM from Dorchester Baptist Church with Rev. Michael Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6 to 8 PM at Cox Funeral Home.

Flowers are accepted and memorials may be made to Dorchester Baptist Church.

Cox Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cox family. www.coxfuneralhome1882.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cox Funeral Home
201 River St
Belton, SC 29627
(864) 338-8333
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved