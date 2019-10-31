Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Temple Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Temple Baptist Church
Florence Ledford Roberts Obituary
Florence Ledford Roberts

Anderson, SC - Florence Ledford Roberts, 90, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the Rainey Hospice House.

Born in Townville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Homer Hilton and Amanda Singleton Ledford. She was the owner of Florence's Beauty Salon for many years. Mrs. Roberts was a member of Temple Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing in the church choir and helped in special music.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Bill Roberts; son, Brad Roberts and wife, Connie; grandchildren, Brady Roberts, Daniel Roberts, Matthew Roberts and wife, Maggie; step-grandson, Shawn Dawson and wife, Tracey; great granddaughter, Emelia Roberts; and step great-grandchildren, Conner, Sarah, and Harrison Dawson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Lynn Haigler; brothers, Charlie, Will Ed, Millard, Jim, Frank, Jess, Arthur, and Fred Ledford; and sisters, Grace Brown, Frances Turk, and Olivia Crooks.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, November 1, at Temple Baptist Church conducted by Dr. Steve Hurte. Burial will follow at Old Silver Brook Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 3 p.m. Friday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621 or Temple Baptist Church, 2905 Standridge Road, Anderson, SC 29626.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
