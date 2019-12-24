|
|
Florence McGaha
Central - Florence W. McGaha, 92, widow of Thomas C. McGaha, passed away peacefully Monday, December 23, 2019. She was born in Anderson County September 24, 1927 a daughter of Joe and Hattie Boggs Wardlaw. Florence was a member of Bishop Branch Baptist Church.
Florence worked in the textile industry at the Milliken plant for 39 years plus. After retirement she was a caregiver for the elderly. Florence loved attending Clemson games and was a very loyal fan. She was very loyal in church and community service as long as she was able. She was very supportive of the Walker-McElmoyle Fire Department, selling tickets for their fund raisers whenever she had the opportunity
Florence is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Chapman (Edward); a grandson, Joe Chapman; great grandson, Joseph Chapman (Amber); three great- great grandchildren, Teagan, Ryker, and Slade; and a sister-in-law, Annie Wardlaw. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her brother, Harold Wardlaw; and her sister, Katherine Davis.
Funeral services are incomplete and will be available later at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com.
Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019