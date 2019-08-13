|
Florida S. Cann
Anderson - Florida Shaw Cann, 96, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Rainey Hospice House. Born in Macclenny, FL, she was a daughter of the late William H. Shaw and Fannie Rowe Shaw and was married to the late Cecil Woodrow Cann. Mrs. Cann retired from Owens Corning Fiberglass and was a member of Union Baptist Church. Mrs. Cann loved life, her family and her Lord. She spent hours reading, cross-stitch and enjoyed crossword puzzles.
Left to cherish her memory are sons, Dr. James Cann (Janice) of Midway, GA and William Cann (Emily) of Goose Creek; daughter-in-law, Joyce Cann of Iva; grandchildren, Susan Cann, Jody Cann, Chris Cann, David Cann, Joanna Hagan, Renee Hollifield and April Ott; 17 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her son, Joe Cann; grandsons, Jon and Timothy Cann; brothers, Athel, J.L. and Ben Shaw; and sisters, Mary Walworth, Mabel Nettles, Rosalee Nettles, Velma Able and Iris Hall.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Union Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Delano McMinn, Dr. James Cann and Rev. Jerry Gray officiating. Burial will be in Iva City Cemetery.
Flowers optional or memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 13, 2019