Floride Agnew Findley
1931 - 2020
Floride Agnew Findley

Easley - Floride Agnew Findley, 88, died on Saturday, September 19, 2020.

Surviving are her son, James Elliott Findley, Jr. (Petra); three daughters, Rosemary F. Duncan (Barry), Helen F. Hester (Scott), and Floride F. Caldwell (Nick), all of Easley; nine grandchildren, Jorden D. White (Will), Anna and Bryant Duncan, Jennifer H. Going (Curtis), Daniel Hester, Anna Catherine C. Morris (Derrick), Caroline, Mary Helen and Abigail Caldwell, and two great-grandsons, Jameson and Evan Going. In addition, she is survived by a sister-in-law, Catherine Findley Smith (John), and many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband of fifty-eight years, James Elliott Findley.

Born in Anderson County on December 7, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Edwin Hugh and Izetta Pruitt Agnew. She attended Starr Elementary School and graduated from Anderson Girls High School, before earning a B.S. degree in Commerce from Winthrop College, class of 1954. Her first career was teaching typing and shorthand at Spartanburg High School.

After moving to Easley, S.C. in 1958, she became the office manager/bookkeeper for the family-owned and operated Findley's Pharmacy, supporting the successful entrepreneurial enterprise of her husband, while also serving as a Scout Leader, PTA volunteer and substitute teacher, and raising four children. Appointed in 1979 to the Pickens County Board of Voter Registration and later to the Election Commission, she served proudly until her retirement. Strongly believing in civic duty, she made many contributions to Easley through her work with the Easley Junior Woman's Club (charter member and past president), the Better Homes Club, and the Woman's Club of Easley (past president).

Growing up, she was an active member of Starr Baptist Church. She joined Easley Presbyterian Church in 1959 where she sang in the choir, was a Sunday school teacher and Vacation Bible School leader. She was instrumental in establishing the Service and Fellowship for Over 55 Group, now known as "Amazing Grays." She also served as president of the Presbyterian Women of the Church.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by three brothers Harry (Frances), Pruitt (Jane), and Edwin Agnew and two sisters Betty A. Hopkins (Drayton), and Izetta A. Camp (Don) and one sister-in-law Marion F. Smith (David).

Graveside services and burial will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Robinson Memorial Gardens, Powdersville Road at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. Doctors Bill Seel and Christie Gravely of Easley Presbyterian Church officiating, and a dear nephew, the Rev. Parker Agnew of Perry (GA) Presbyterian Church assisting.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Easley Presbyterian Church, 200 South First Street, Easley, SC 29640

Following the service, the family will be at the home of Nick and Floride Caldwell, 106 McAlister Lake Court, Easley.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Service
02:00 PM
Robinson Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
305 West Main St.
Easley, SC 29640
864-859-4001
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
September 20, 2020
Love and prayers going out to each member of this wonderful family. Your mom was a special lady.
Peggy Seymore
Friend
September 20, 2020
Floride...I am so sad for your Loss! If we could only imagine the celebration of her arrival with her loved ones that made their journey before her! The Bible tells us that "Death is a time to rejoice"! It's hard for us left behind, but it is a joyous time for her! You, Nick and the beautiful Caldwell trio will be in my prayers!
Charlene Keef
Friend
September 20, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family , friends and Jesus Christ.
Brenda G Stewart
Friend
