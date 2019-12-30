|
|
Floyd Opell Hill, Jr.
Floyd Opell Hill, Jr., age 76, husband of Kathleen "Kathy" Higham Hill, died peacefully Thursday, December 26, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Valdosta, Ga on June 1, 1943, he was the son of the late Floyd Opell Hill, Sr. and the late Janetta Lowe Hill.
Floyd served in the National Guard and retired from Amoco Fabrics after many years of selling textiles and fabrics. He was President of the band booster club at South Mecklenburg High School and he and his wife taught Sunday school together for many years and are members of St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church in Anderson. He is a member of The Knights of Columbus and after retirement, he could be found fulfilling his passion for volunteerism. He regularly volunteered with A.I.M. food pantry, AnMed Health Center, and Meals on Wheels.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Kathy Hill, his son, Stephen Prescott Hill (spouse Elisabeth), daughter, Linda Marie Johnson (spouse Larry), daughter, Karen Michelle Hyslop (spouse Alan) and son, Joseph "Joey" Allen Hill. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, a sister Phyllis Nerren (spouse Ed) and a sister-In-Law, Margaret Mary Ward.
A Funeral Mass, officiated by Friar Michael P. Jones, OFM, will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, January 3, 2020, at St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church 1821 White St. Anderson, SC 29624. Inurnment will at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens following a small reception in the St. Mary Church Hall.
The family will receive friends at The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center, 1621 Pearman Dairy Rd. Anderson, SC 29625, on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm.
Flowers are optional. Memorials may be made to the South Carolina Division 1817 Gadsden St. Columbia, SC 29201 or to Hospice of the Upstate 1835 Rogers Rd. Anderson, SC 29621.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com
The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center is serving the Hill family.
THE STANDARD CREMATION & FUNERAL CENTER
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020