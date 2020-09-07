Floyd S. CobbSeneca - Floyd Steven Cobb, 61, of Seneca, SC, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at his residence.Born March 8, 1959 in Oconee County, SC, he is the son of the late Fred Junior Cobb and Eunice Hightower Cobb. Floyd worked in maintenance for JP Stevens. He enjoyed fishing and loved the outdoors.Floyd is survived by his special friend, Audrey Pepper; son, Steven Cobb; daughter, Lisa Cobb Whitworth; brothers, David and Boyd Cobb; sister, Patricia Samons; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.In addition to his parents, Floyd was preceded in death by his son, Floyd Lee Cobb; and sister, Darlene Norton.Family and friends may pay their respects and sign the Guest Register on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at The McDougald Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Dwight Greene officiating.