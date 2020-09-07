1/
Floyd S. Cobb
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Floyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Floyd S. Cobb

Seneca - Floyd Steven Cobb, 61, of Seneca, SC, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at his residence.

Born March 8, 1959 in Oconee County, SC, he is the son of the late Fred Junior Cobb and Eunice Hightower Cobb. Floyd worked in maintenance for JP Stevens. He enjoyed fishing and loved the outdoors.

Floyd is survived by his special friend, Audrey Pepper; son, Steven Cobb; daughter, Lisa Cobb Whitworth; brothers, David and Boyd Cobb; sister, Patricia Samons; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Floyd was preceded in death by his son, Floyd Lee Cobb; and sister, Darlene Norton.

Family and friends may pay their respects and sign the Guest Register on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at The McDougald Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Dwight Greene officiating.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
10:00 - 04:00 PM
The McDougald Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The McDougald Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved