Fran Pinson

Fran PinsonHonea Path - Marilyn Frances (McMillan) Pinson, a lifelong music educator, musician, mother, and loving wife passed into the presence of the Lord on Friday, June 19 at home. She was born in Colleton County, South Carolina and graduated from Bells High School, Ruffin, SC and from Furman University in 1964 with a BA in Arts. Fran studied at Virginia Commonwealth University in the Masters of Piano Pedagogy program 1984-1986. Fran was preceded in death by her father, Chesley John Daniel McMillan and mother, Kate Genevieve Francis McMillan of Lodge, South Carolina and her grandparents, Edward Wiley Peoples McMillan, and Elisabeth Eugenia Caldwell.Fran was a lifetime member of the Music Teachers National Association and taught privately from 1964 to May 2020 teaching hundreds of aspiring pianists and quite a few organists. As a point of great pride, several of her students are on their way to or have established careers in full-time music. While in Virginia, she chaired the Virginia State Spring/Fall Music Festivals for 9 years. She chaired the National Guild of Piano Teachers, Colonial Heights branch, VA. Upon returning to Honea Path South Carolina, she held several leadership roles including 32 years as Chair, Anderson Area National Guild of Piano, Anderson branch, SC Music Teachers state treasurer for several years, and 41 years as Chair, Anderson area Lower Piedmont Music Teachers Fallfest Auditions. Fran served as organist at St. John's United Methodist Church in Anderson, SC from October 1989 until June 2020. Fran also served as Chair of the Anderson College Academy of Music from 1987-1994 and continued to serve as a staff accompanist for Anderson University, accompanying students, staff recitals and university choirs.Fran is survived by Retired Army Lt. Colonel James William Pinson and sons John Ansel Pinson and Mark William Pinson; grandchildren, Joel Arron Morrah and H Jennings, Rebekah Joy and Anthony (Tony) Pesce and Catherine Lee Pinson, James Nathaniel Pinson, Robert Ansel Pinson, Mary Elizabeth Pinson; great grandchildren, Luke, Maria, Cora Frances, Jeremiah, Charlotte and Harper; and Anderson University special "grandchildren" Kamila Brovova, Octavia Hall, Andrew Postin, Sarah Springer, Jamie Haskins and special friend Jonathan Dickson.Family and friends may pay their respects and sign the Guest Register on Thursday, June 25, and Friday, June 26, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at The McDougald Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held at Eastview Cemetery in Honea Path with Rev. Dr. Kitty Holtzclaw officiating. A memorial service to honor the life of Fran will be held at St. John's United Methodist Church at a later date.