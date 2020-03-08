Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
Frances Ann Roberts


1962 - 2020
Frances Ann Roberts Obituary
Frances Ann Roberts

Pelzer - Frances Ann McGee Roberts, affectionately known as "Fran", 58, of Pelzer, SC, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.

Born January 30, 1962, in Pierce County, WA, she was the daughter of Rhoda Jacqueline Floyd McGee and the late Dr. Wayne L. McGee, Jr. She is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, David Roberts and her wonderful daughter, Catherine Lindsey Roberts.

Fran was a graduate of Westside High School, attended Anderson College and was a member of NewSpring. She loved people and was able to meet thousands through her work as a dispatcher for Anderson County Emergency Services. Her job was not work, but a calling of which she thoroughly enjoyed. Fran was an excellent cook, loved entertaining, and laughing. Her sense of humor was one of a kind.

In addition to her husband, daughter, and mother, Fran is survived by her brothers, Wayne L. "Corky" McGee, III and Jeff McGee; and stepchildren, Samuel Lee Roberts and Jennifer Lynn LeCroy.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm Friday, March 13, 2020 at The McDougald Funeral Home.

David and Catherine wish to thank all of her family, friends, and the staff of Hospice of the Upstate for their great support, comfort and care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2020
