Frances Bratcher Hawkins
Frances Bratcher Hawkins

Anderson, SC - Frances Louise Morrison Bratcher Hawkins, 89, formerly of Honea Path, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Born in Honea Path, SC, she was the daughter of the late Luther Morrison, Sr. and Lois Vaughn Morrison. She was retired from Metric Shirt Plant and was a member of White Plains Baptist Church.

Survivors include her son, Randy Bratcher (Miriam); two brothers, Luther "Red" Morrison, Jr. (Laura) and James Morrison; niece, Lynne Ogden (Chink); two great-nieces, Marnee and Laura; and three step-children, Butch Hawkins (Susan), Connie Meese, and Michelle Hudson (Robert).

She was twice married, first to the late Guy Bratcher, Jr. and second to the late Carlton Hawkins. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sherry Gail Bratcher and a nephew, Mark Morrison.

Graveside services will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, October 15, at the Garden of Memories, Belton, conducted by Rev. Brad Ramey.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Anderson Interfaith Ministries (AIM) Food Drive, 1202 South Murray Avenue, Anderson, SC 29624.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson Northeast Chapel - Anderson

