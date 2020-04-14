|
Frances Brown Norris
87 - Laura Frances Summerall Brown Norris, 87, widow of William Norris passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at the home of her son in Pendleton.
Frances was born in Anderson, a daughter of the late Alvin and Ruby McGee Summerall. She was a former employee with Pratt-Read Company in Central and the Clemson University Laundromat. She enjoyed car racing in the Powder Puff Derby and she was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Liberty.
Frances was twice widowed, her first husband was the late Charles P. Brown, Sr. She is survived by a son, Steve Brown and his wife Jennette of Pendleton; daughter, Jennifer Marie Brown Williams of Pendleton; brother, Curtis Summerall of Anderson; grandchildren, Michael Brown (Shona), Rebecca Behner, Donna Fansler (Donnie) and George Williams; 6 great grandchildren; and 8 great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her husbands, she was predeceased by a son Charles P. Brown, Jr.
Graveside service will be 11 AM, Thursday at Oconee Memorial Park with Rev. Joy Bryant. officiating.
Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home & Cremations, Central-Clemson Commons.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020