Frances Crawford Esaw
- - Frances Crawford Esaw, age 75, passed Friday, March 29, 2019 at the AnMed Medical Center.
She was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church, Sandy Springs Senior Citizens retirement club.
Survivors include a daughter, Alma Ruth Crawford; a son, James Horace Crawford of; a sister Willie Mae Williams; three brothers, Horace Asbury Crawford, Robert Crawford, and John Calvin Crawford.
Funeral Services will be 1:30 PM Saturday at Piney Grove Baptist Church with burial in church cemetery. Visitation is Friday 6:00 PM to 7:00PM at the funeral home. Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be made at:
www.hollowaysfuneralofsouthcarolina
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 5, 2019