Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home
1222 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
(864) 225-7329
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home
1222 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:30 PM
Piney Grove Baptist Church
Frances Crawford Esaw Obituary
Frances Crawford Esaw

- - Frances Crawford Esaw, age 75, passed Friday, March 29, 2019 at the AnMed Medical Center.

She was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church, Sandy Springs Senior Citizens retirement club.

Survivors include a daughter, Alma Ruth Crawford; a son, James Horace Crawford of; a sister Willie Mae Williams; three brothers, Horace Asbury Crawford, Robert Crawford, and John Calvin Crawford.

Funeral Services will be 1:30 PM Saturday at Piney Grove Baptist Church with burial in church cemetery. Visitation is Friday 6:00 PM to 7:00PM at the funeral home. Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be made at:

www.hollowaysfuneralofsouthcarolina
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 5, 2019
