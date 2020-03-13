|
Frances Cromer Brown
Anderson, SC - Frances Eloise Cromer Brown, 85, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Rainey Hospice House.
Born March 14, 1934, in Anderson, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Turner and Mary Etta Roach Cromer. She was retired from Michelin North America and was a member of Orrville Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda B. Cheek, and sons Jimmy (Karen) Brown and Barney (Tina) Brown; grandchildren Russell (Sunny) Wells, Lander (Derek) Isbell, Tyler (Anne Christian) Brown, Elizabeth (Brian) Bateman, and DJ (Dorinda) Brown; great-grandchildren Dayton and Elsie Wells, Tanner and Adelyn Isbell, Anna Shaw Bateman, and James Brown; brothers-in-law: Jerry (Jackie) Brown of Greenville and Ted (Kay) Brown of Greer, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband Darrell J. Brown, Sr.; brother and sister-in-law Herbert and Opal Cromer; brother Billy Ray Cromer, sister and brother-in-law Jeanette and Edward Connolly, and sister and brother-in-law Eleanor and James Kelley; and son-in-law, M.L. Cheek. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Dr. Steve Silvey and Dr. Wendell Bannister officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Sullivan-King Mortuary. The family is at the home Jimmy and Karen Brown.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Orrville Baptist Church CAC Renovation Fund,2620 South Main Street, Anderson, SC 29624, or Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020