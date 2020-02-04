|
|
Frances F. Adams
Anderson - Frances Hazel Forrester Adams, 89, of Anderson, SC, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.
Born August 2, 1930 in Anderson, SC, she was a daughter of the late Carlton B. Forrester and Mamie Sanders Forrester Hilley. She was married to the late George B. "Bo" Adams. Frances spent her career in the textile industry and she was a member of the Hope Mills, NC Senior Citizens. She loved her family and spending time with them.
She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Williamson (Doug) of Belton, SC, Annette Campbell of Iva, SC and Carol Parker (Ron) of Hope Mills, NC; her grandchildren who affectionately called her "Nana", Beau, Nicole and Katie; great-grandchildren, Caroline, Kaleigh, Alyssa, Jacob, Laney and Bree; brother, Carlton Forrester; and sisters, Beatrice Whitfield and Mary Ellen Mullinax.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her son, Randy Bruce Adams; grandsons, Adam Campbell and Christopher Parker; brother, Paul Forrester; and daughter-in-law, Joyce Adams.
The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30 pm Thursday, February 6, 2020 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
The family will be at the home.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020