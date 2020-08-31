1/1
Frances F. Gilreath
Frances F. Gilreath

Anderson - Frances Fuller Gilreath, 83, of Anderson, SC, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at her home.

Born January 22, 1937 in Oconee County, SC, she was a daughter of the late Dave Albert Fuller and Jewell Mozell Crocker Fuller.

Frances was a graduate of Anderson Girls High and was a beautician for over 50 years. She was a long-time member of West Anderson Church of God. She was passionate about giving to others and above all else, she loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

She is survived by her son, Bradley F. Gilreath (Kimberly) of Abbeville; sister, Gina D. Welch (Gary) of Anderson; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two nieces; and three nephews. She is also survived by many wonderful friends whom she loved dearly.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Kenneth Albert and Roger Dale Fuller; and sister, Glenda Gale Fuller.

Friends and family may pay their respects and sign the Guest Register on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at The McDougald Funeral Home. A cryptside service will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 4:00 pm at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum with Rev. Mark Daniel officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West Anderson Church of God, 101 Rogers St., Anderson, SC 29625 or the Cancer Association of Anderson, 215 E Calhoun St, Anderson, SC 29621.

The family will be at their respective homes.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
