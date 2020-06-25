Frances Fowler "Frankie" Clary
Belton - Frances Fowler "Frankie" Clary, 87, widow of Lloyd George Clary formerly of 5713 Belton hwy. died Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House.
Born in Laurens, she was the daughter of the late Hugh L. and Fannie Lusk Fowler. She was a member of Dorchester Baptist Church and a member of V.F.W. Moose Club. She was a Standpipe Festival volunteer, a supporter of the Belton Center of Arts, and an avid Clemson fan and IPTAY member for many years.
She was a loving wife and loving mother not only to her daughter Gina, but to many others who always looked up to her as a second Mom.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Surviving are: daughter, Gina Clary of Williamston; numerous nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Hugh E. Fowler, Jr. and Charles Bruce Fowler and sister, Jennie B. Staggs.
Service will be held 3pm Sunday at Dorchester Baptist Church with Rev. Michael Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories.
The family will receive friends prior to the service Sunday from 2pm until 2:45pm at the church.
Flowers are optional or memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to the charity of one's choice.
The family will be at the home of Gina Clary, 245 Harper St. Williamston, SC 29697.
Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.