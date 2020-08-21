Frances H. SchlockAnderson, SC - Frances Haynie Schlock, 94, widow of Edgar Ward "Pete" Schlock, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, at her residence.Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late William Prue and Fannie Harris Haynie. She was a graduate of Anderson Girls High School and was a retired employee of Orr Mill. Mrs. Schlock was a member of Flat Rock Presbyterian Church and was a volunteer for the Good Neighbor Cupboard for many years.Survivors include two brothers, Bevely Malcolm Haynie and Earl Daniel Haynie; one sister, Doris Haynie Clinkscales; nieces and nephews, Judy Haynie, Phil Haynie, Michael Haynie, Tim Haynie, Stanley Haynie, Janean H. Bailey, and Stephen Haynie.In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Willis Carlton Haynie, Melvin Lee Haynie, and William Gerald Haynie.Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, August, 23, at New Silver Brook Cemetery conducted by Elizabeth Jones, CRE. The family will greet friends following the service. Friends may pay their respects and sign the register book from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, August 22, at Sullivan-King Mortuary.The family would like to express their deep appreciation to her caregivers, Mary Holbrook and Karen Herrington, for their loving care and support.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 285, Anderson, SC 29622, or Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.Sullivan-King Mortuary