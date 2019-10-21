|
Frances L. Butler Lee
Anderson - Mrs. Frances Louise Butler Lee, 76, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 in Rock Hill, SC.
She is survived by her daughters, Brenda (Brian) Harvey, Gloria (Larry) Burnside, and Shelby Lee Leverette; three grandchildren; and one sister, Shirley Jean Butler. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben Lee; parents, Shelton and Ida Mae Johnson Butler; and one brother, Albert T. Butler.
The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Generostee Baptist Church in Starr, SC. The interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family is at the home of her daughter Shelby, 810 Winston Drive Anderson, SC. www.marcusdbrownfuneralhome.com Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019