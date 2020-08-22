Frances Murdock
Honea Path - Minnie Frances Murdock, 99, formerly of Murdock Road, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at Presbyterian Community of Clinton.
Born in Abbeville County, she was the daughter of the late James Augustus and Minnie Lee Murdock. She was a member of Little River Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Erskine College. Miss Murdock taught school in Hampton S.C. for many years. She was a member of Delta Cappa Gamma Society International for over 75 years.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She is survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews. Miss Murdock was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, Homer, Lawton, Charlie, Arthur, and Jamie Lee, and four sisters, Jessie, Mabel, Helen, and Alma.
Graveside services will be held at 3 P.M. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Mt Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Garrett Hart officiating. The family will speak with friends after the service at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that memorial donations be made to Little River Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1427 Murdock Rd, Honea Path, SC 29654, or to Mt Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 2003 Due West Highway, Belton, SC 29627. Messages of condolence may be made to the family at www. ParkerWhitePruitt.com