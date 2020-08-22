1/
Frances Murdock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Murdock

Honea Path - Minnie Frances Murdock, 99, formerly of Murdock Road, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at Presbyterian Community of Clinton.

Born in Abbeville County, she was the daughter of the late James Augustus and Minnie Lee Murdock. She was a member of Little River Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Erskine College. Miss Murdock taught school in Hampton S.C. for many years. She was a member of Delta Cappa Gamma Society International for over 75 years.

She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She is survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews. Miss Murdock was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, Homer, Lawton, Charlie, Arthur, and Jamie Lee, and four sisters, Jessie, Mabel, Helen, and Alma.

Graveside services will be held at 3 P.M. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Mt Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Garrett Hart officiating. The family will speak with friends after the service at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, it is requested that memorial donations be made to Little River Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1427 Murdock Rd, Honea Path, SC 29654, or to Mt Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 2003 Due West Highway, Belton, SC 29627. Messages of condolence may be made to the family at www. ParkerWhitePruitt.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pruitt Funeral Home
603 N. Main St.
Honea Path, SC 29654
864-369-2461
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pruitt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved