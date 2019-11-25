|
Frances Norma Jean Thompson
Anderson - Ms. Frances Norma Jean Thompson, 73, passed away on November 21, 2019. She graduated from New Deal High and retired from Fiberglas.
She is survived by her brother, Anthony (Yvonne) Thompson; a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Winifred Hanks Thompson; one sister, Patrica T. Walker and one brother, Stanley Thompson.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the funeral home. The family is at 221 Hazelwood Ave. Anderson, SC. www.marcusdbrownfuneralhome.com Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019