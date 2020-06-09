Frances "Libby" Sauls
Belton - Frances "Libby" Sauls, 57, of Belton, SC passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Anmed Health.
Born on December 19, 1962 she was the daughter to the late Frances Hawkins. Libby will be remembered as being a fantastic mother, grandmother, sister, and soon to be great grandmother, and a friend and mentor to everyone, she was selfless and caring.
She is survived by her daughter: Melissa Bell; step-sons: Corey Driver and Brandon Sauls; brother: Danny Hawkins; sisters: Becky Pierce and Pam Fowler; grandchildren: Bethany Lance, Troy Pierce, and Trey O'Bryant; and one great grandchild on the way.
In addition to her mother, she was predeceased by six weeks by the love of her life: Randal Joe Driver and her son: Scott Lance.
Private services will be held for the family.
Flowers are accepted, or donations may be made to the National Suicide Awareness Foundation.
SOSebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.