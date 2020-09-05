1/1
Frances Smith
Frances Smith

Anderson, SC - Frances Bryant Smith, 93, widow of Albert Blant "A.B." Smith, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020.

Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Ervin and Alice Weldon Bryant. She was retired from Ryobi and was a member of Eureka Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for children for many years. She was a caregiver for many years, touching the lives of family members, especially the little children.

Survivors include her son, Danny J. Webb (Brenda); daughter, Angela W. Rives (Jeff); grandchildren, Julie Lewis, Kevin Webb (Carol), Tonya Wood (Scott), Mandy Deann Webb, Kati Ritter (Bryan), Keri Mounts (Jared), Rhett Rives, and Nick Ortiz; great grandchildren, Morgan, Oakley, Kendall, Colby, Cameron, Landon, Addison, and Anna; great-great grandchildren, Chelsie, Mason, and Hadlee; brothers, Larry Bryant (Janie) and Charles Bryant (Gail); and sisters, Cody Seagraves, Carolyn Mayfield, and Joyce Smith.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by grandson, Jack Rives and brother, Robert Bryant.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park conducted by Rev. Robert Dickard. Social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended. Friends and family may pay their respects and sign the register book from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday at Sullivan-King Mortuary.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 10 Glenlake Parkway NE South Tower, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30328.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
