|
|
Frances Smith Schwartz
Anderson - Frances Smith Schwartz, 104, of Anderson, SC, and formerly of Raleigh, NC, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at her home. She was born on November 5, 1915 in Maxton, NC, to the late George Alexander Smith, Sr. and Sudye Virginia Bailey Smith.
Frances was the wife of the late Isaac "Ike" Schwartz of Raleigh, NC. He was employed for 62 years by The Raleigh News and Observer. Ike died in 1986 and Frances moved to Anderson in 1989 to be near her brother and his wife, Carroll and Jo Anne Smith.
For many years, Frances was employed by the North Carolina General Assembly and she also had worked at the Raleigh News and Observer, where she met her husband. She was a devoted member of St. John's United Methodist Church and a life member of United Methodist Women. She was one of the first volunteers for AIM (Anderson Interfaith Ministries) and she was an honorary member of The Golden Hour Garden Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and five brothers and sisters. She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2:30-3:30pm Saturday, May 16, 2020 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 3:30pm in the chapel. Interment will be in Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh, NC on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 2:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church (Heritage Fund) or to the .
WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 15 to May 16, 2020