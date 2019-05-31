Services
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
3:00 PM
Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel
Anderson - Frances Virginia Todd Nix, 93, of Anderson, SC passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

Born February 26, 1926, in Anderson, SC, she was a daughter of the late Tillman and Julia Chastain Todd. She was also preceded in death by her husband, George Calvis "Ikey" Nix; brothers, Alvis and Jessie Todd and sisters, Margaret Lowe and Ruby Bowen.

Frances attended Girls High School. She worked in textiles for 46 years, having worked at Abney Mills, Riverside Mill and Wellington Mill. Frances loved traveling, working in her yard and especially taking care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was the loving mother of her three daughters, Linda N. Vickery (Ronald), Libby Thompson (Jimmy) and Carolyn Nix White (Danny) all of Anderson, SC; also surviving her is her brother, Gene Todd of Anderson, SC; six grandchildren, Wayne Vickery, Traci Fendley, Keith Vickery, Kenny Thompson, Jenny Presgraves and Jessica Lance; eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson.

The funeral service will be at 3:00 pm Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Stan Cole officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.

Flowers optional, or memorials may be made to a .

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 31, 2019
