Frances Whitten Callaway
Alpharetta, GA - Born into this world as Martha Frances Whitten on October 1, 1934 in Anderson, SC, Frances had a God-given gift of making people feel special, blessed, and above-all, loved. As the middle child of five children of Claude and Leon Whitten, Frances was the trusted confidant for her two older sisters, Claudia and Betty, and a role-model and mom-figure for the two youngest, Gloria and Larry. As lovely on the outside as she was on the inside, Frances had a way of making the ordinary extraordinary - adding a little spice of humor into every day and sprinkling it with sweetness. She always saw the rainbow rather than the rain and lived her life always believing in the good in everything and everyone. Brought up on the mill hill of Gluck Mill, Frances was a familiar face around her neighborhood as she threw herself into the stuff of life - full throttle. Playing league basketball and tennis, attending Sunday School, choir, and church, singing with her sisters, she just did not know when to slow down. Graduating from Anderson Girls High and attending Anderson College, Frances still found time to work as a bookkeeper at Gene Anderson Department Store. She thought life could not get any better, but she soon found out how very wrong she was. One night, while cruising Anderson square, she saw a young man slowly driving around the square - again and again. The slower she walked, the slower he drove. Finally, getting out of the car, he introduced himself to Frances, and the rest, as they say, is history. Ralph Callaway and Frances were soon married, and he was her leading man for the rest of his life.
Moving between Georgia, Alabama, and South Carolina, Frances had no shortage of friends - she never met a stranger. Frances loved people and they loved her. In 1963, she had something more special to love. A precious baby girl, Robin, came into the couple's life and their world was forever changed. To the day she entered heaven's gate, Frances cherished this gift from God with every beat of her heart. There was a special and unbreakable bond between the two, but a bond Frances was willing to share when she placed her trust in the man that Robin married. Jimmy Hodgens was never a son-in-law to her; he was her child and she loved him like her very own and vice versa.
Yet, life was not without its heartaches for her. She lost her parents, her beloved leading man, and three of her siblings - terrible and devastating blows in her life. She also developed a myriad of health problems in years to follow, but this did not slow her down. A new grandson, Matthew, arrived and she was determined to change his life as she had so many before him. Matthew was Mimi's "Sugar Booger" and she poured out her love on him. When he became seriously interested in a young lady, Mimi was ecstatic. And, when he asked Kaylee, to marry him, she could not have been happier for them. Even though Frances' health was quickly failing, she was resolved to see the two married. In October of 2019, Matt and Kaylee became husband and wife, and Frances celebrated by dancing to the YMCA song with Matthew. As usual, she was a hit!
On May 20, this unique and priceless lady was called home to be with her God, her family, her friends. To the world she was many things - daughter, sister, wife, mother, Mimi, friend. To her family, she was the world. For us, there is now one less rainbow in our sky and the world is a sadder place without her smile to brighten it. We will miss you always, Mimi, and love you forever.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 11:00am at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Philip McAlister officiating. Friends and family may pay their respects by signing the Guest Register on Friday, May 22nd between the hours of 12:00-5:00pm at the McDougald Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 107 Westpark Blvd. #220, Columbia, SC 29210 or a local food bank of one's choice.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 22 to May 23, 2020