Frances "Willine" Wilson Robinson



Pendleton - Frances "Willine" Wilson Robinson, 77, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at NHC Anderson.



Born, May 27, 1942, in Highlands, NC, she was a daughter of the late William Sampson Wilson and Annie Belle Lamb Wilson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Levis Oscar Robinson and her brother, Edward Wilson.



She is survived by her son, Marty Robinson (Shanon) of Iva, SC; daughters, Melanie R. Dale (Charlie) of Pendleton, SC and Laura R. Griffin (Darrell) of Belton, SC; brother, Gary Wilson of Highlands, NC; sisters, Wilma Fendley of Oakway, SC, Rose Burkett of Central, SC, Marcia Chastain of Highlands, NC and Leigh Ann Wilson of Franklin, NC; and eight grandchildren.



The family will receive friends from 6-8pm Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel at 11:00 am Thursday with Pastor Jeff Smoak officiating. Burial will be in MJ Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery.



The family will be at the home of Melanie and Charlie Dale.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Caris Hospice, 129 Straight Drive, Anderson, SC 29625.



