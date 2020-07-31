Francis (Frank) Charles Ludovina



Francis (Frank) Charles Ludovina, 70, died Sunday July 19, 2020 at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, FL.



Frank was born in Taunton, Massachusetts where he grew up as the baby brother to his three siblings; John, Manuel (Butch) and Alice. Frank lived throughout the world including the communities of Orange County, CA; Appleton, WI; Greenville, SC; Liverdun, France; State College, PA; Anderson, SC; and Pensacola, FL. He spent his working career in the paper industry working with Kimberly Clark, Scott Brand, Jacobs Engineering and the last seventeen years for First Quality Tissue where he remained working until the time of his death.



Frank was a man of faith, humility and love. His combination of intelligence, problem-solving and caring about people made him a truly exceptional man who brought joy to those he met. Frank was known as a mentor, the consummate professional and an expert in the tissue industry. His memory and influence in the tissue industry will live on for generations to come. Frank was dearly loved by his family, his coworkers, and his friends.



Frank attended New Spring Community Church in Clemson, SC and loved to visit his son Jon's church, Midtown Fellowship in Columbia, SC.



Frank is preceded in death by his brother Manuel (Butch) Ludovina and his parents Mary & John Ludovina.



He is survived by his wife, Paula Griffin; his three children, Kestlyn Marie Penley and husband Michael Penley, Suzanne Nora Winter and husband Julian Winter, and Jonathan Charles Ludovina and wife Erica Ludovina; and his childrens' mother, Margaret Whitters Ludovina; his grandchildren, James, Rory, Aria, Jenny, Josh, Jake, Jaiden, Austin Kate, Asher, Beckett, and Mackabrie; his brother John Ludovina and sister Alice Rose; and numerous nieces and nephews. His stories, love and hugs will not be forgotten by the family that he encouraged, stretched and took so much joy and pride in.



A private funeral service was held at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel on July 24, 2020.









