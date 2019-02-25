Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Francis Geer
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
4:00 PM
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
Anderson, SC - William Francis Geer, Sr., 97, husband of the late Hilda Harris Bonds Geer, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019.

Born in Anderson County, he was the son of the late Hood Milton and Ruth Greene Geer. He was a graduate of Boys High School and attended Clemson University. Mr. Geer was a U.S. Navy Veteran of World War II and later retired from the U.S. Navy Reserves. He worked for Sullivan Hardware for 20 years and retired from Clemson University. He was a member of the A Squares Square Dance Club and the Pace Setters Square dance Club. Mr. Geer was a member of First Baptist Church of Anderson where was a member of the Tom Allen Bible Class, served as a Deacon, and served as Sunday School Secretary for many years.

Survivors include son, William F. "Bill" Geer and wife, Judy; two daughters, Wendy Geer Pedrick and Trudy G. Simpson Poteat and husband, Allen; five grandchildren, Mahalie Milstead and husband, Ben; Rodd Pedrick and wife, Amy, Eric Pedrick, Scott Simpson, Jr., and Shannon Igleheart and husband, Hayden; and ten great-grandchildren, Brenden, Collin, Trey, John Landon, Ethan Matthew, Madyson, Brittany, Logan, Olivia, and Reagan.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Roger Pedrick; brother, Hood Milton Geer, Jr.; and sister, Martha Elizabeth Geer James.

Graveside services will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, February 26, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park conducted by Dr. Josh Hunt. The family will receive friends from 2:30 until 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Sullivan-King Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 307 South Manning Street, Anderson, SC 29624.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 25, 2019
