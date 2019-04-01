Services
Beggs Funeral Home
200 May Avenue
Lincolnton, GA 30817
706-359-4117
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Refuge Baptist Church
Highway 88
Central, SC
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Refuge Baptist Church
Highway 88
Central, SC
Mr. Francis Milton Partridge

Central - Mr. Francis Milton Partridge, 84, of Central, SC, husband of Alicia Norman Partridge, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Refuge Baptist Church, Highway 88, Central, SC, with visitation from 1pm-2 p.m. in the church. Beggs Funeral Home, 200 May Ave., Lincolnton, Ga. For more information, please visit www.beggsfuneralhome.net
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 1, 2019
