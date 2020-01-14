|
|
Francis Rodgers Fant, Jr.
Anderson - Francis Rodgers Fant, Jr., 79, of Anderson, SC, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 peacefully at his home.
Born October 28, 1940, he was the son of the late Francis Rodgers Fant and Josie Young Fant of Anderson, SC. "Fant" attended Erskine College and was a graduate of the University of South Carolina School of Law, practicing in Anderson for over 40 years.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Dolly Bosserman Fant. He was the loving father of Maria Fant of Phoenix, AZ, Clair Wicker (Thomas) of Huettwilen, Switzerland and Jill Chudyk (David) of Anderson, SC. He was the proud grandfather of Rayna and Talia Wicker, Evan, Alex and Eric Chudyk and Charlie Matthews. He is also survived by his sister, Lind Fant Vickery (David) of Greenville, SC.
The family will receive friends at the home from 5:00-7:00pm Thursday, January 16, 2020. A private funeral service will be held for the family at Old Silver Brook Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, PO Box 285, Anderson, SC 29622.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020