Frank BeebeAnderson - Edward Frank Beebe, 78, of Anderson, SC, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Condor Health Anderson.Born June 28, 1942 in Bartow, FL, he was the son of the late Edward S. Beebe and Lula Mae Houston Beebe.Frank was an ordained Baptist minister and was a volunteer chaplain at AnMed Health for many years. He was an active member of Varennes Heights Baptist Church.He is survived by his loving wife, Betty Massey Beebe; step-sons, Robert Chastain (Marnie), David Chastain and James Chastain (Susan) and their families; and sister, Lois Beebe Walls (Bobby).The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 pm Friday, July 31, 2020 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 3:30 pm at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Dr. Doug Ferguson officiating.The family will be at the home.