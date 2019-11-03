Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Cheek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Cheek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Cheek Obituary
Frank Cheek

Anderson, SC - Joel Franklin Cheek, 84, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019.

Born in Anderson, he was the son of the late James Preston and Hattie Ozolia James Cheek. Mr. Cheek served in the U.S. Army and was a graduate of Clemson University. He was retired from the textile industry and was a member of Oakwood Baptist Church.

He is survived by his son, Michael Cheek; brother, Victor Lee Cheek and wife, Jeanette; and special friend, Linda S. Crocker.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Busha Cheek; brother, James Cheek; and a sister, Doris Strickland.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 5, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Pastor Michael Jones. Burial will follow at New Silver Brook Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. Tuesday at the mortuary. Family members are at their respective homes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association,

2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202, or the .

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -