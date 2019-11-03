|
Frank Cheek
Anderson, SC - Joel Franklin Cheek, 84, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019.
Born in Anderson, he was the son of the late James Preston and Hattie Ozolia James Cheek. Mr. Cheek served in the U.S. Army and was a graduate of Clemson University. He was retired from the textile industry and was a member of Oakwood Baptist Church.
He is survived by his son, Michael Cheek; brother, Victor Lee Cheek and wife, Jeanette; and special friend, Linda S. Crocker.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Busha Cheek; brother, James Cheek; and a sister, Doris Strickland.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 5, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Pastor Michael Jones. Burial will follow at New Silver Brook Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. Tuesday at the mortuary. Family members are at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association,
2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202, or the .
