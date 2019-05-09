Services
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
864-296-6609
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sosebee Mortuary, South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Sosebee Mortuary, South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC
Frank Craft Jr. Obituary
Frank Craft Jr

Anderson - Frank Craft Jr, 93, of Anderson, SC passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.

Born on September 5, 1925 in Anderson, SC he was the son of the late Frank Craft Sr and Maude Craft. Frank was a Christian and was of the Baptist Faith.

He is survived by his children: Shirley Jenkins (Jerry), Jerry Craft, Deborah Hammond, Diane Andrews (Greg), Wade Craft, and Dennis Craft (Celeste); 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.

In addition to his parents; he was predeceased by his grandson: Jimmy Moore.

Funeral services will be held at 4pm on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Sosebee Mortuary, South Chapel and will be officiated by Reverend Sam Duncan. Private burial will be held at South Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held prior to the service from 2pm - 4pm, at the South Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rainey Hospice House, 1835 Rogers Road Anderson, SC 29621.

The family will be at the home of his daughter: Deborah Hammond.

Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 9, 2019
