|
|
Frank Lane
- - Frank Alan Lane, 75, husband of Sharon Ramp Lane, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. Frank was born in Bainbridge, NY, a son of the late Frank Bailey and Helen Sutton Lane. He was a US Army veteran of Vietnam. He earned an associate degree from Salem Tech and was a Master Glass Blower. Frank was a former Sales Manager with various automotive supply companies and most recently retired for Aramark at Clemson University. Frank studied culinary arts at the State University of New York in Delhi. He was a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church and was a very active with the Vets Helping Vets organization in Anderson. Surviving in addition to his wife are daughters, Lora Roth (Kelly) of Clemson, SC and Julie Cox (Nathan) of Liberty, SC; brothers, George Lane (Christine) of Melfa, VA, Robert Lane (Adelaide) of Orancock, VA and Neal Lane (Beth) of Niskauna, NY; grandchildren, Logan Roth, Callie Roth, Kellen Roth, Lane Cox and Evangeline Cox; and multiple nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be 12 Noon, Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Pendleton. The family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice of the Foothills. A inurnment service will take place at a later date in M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson, SC. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Vets Helping Vets of Anderson, SC or Episcopal Relief and Development for Disaster Relief. Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or at Duckett-Robinsn Funeral Home, Central, SC.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 5, 2019