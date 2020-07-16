1/1
Frank "Cuz" Merck
Frank "Cuz" Merck

Honea Path - Jerry Frank "Cuz" Merck, 76, husband of Charlasa Commena Donald Merck of Abercrombie Road died Thursday, July 16, 2020 at his home.

Born in Anderson, he was a son of the late Manson and Janie Merck. He was a member of Whitefield Baptist Church, and was retired from his work as a machine operator for BASF. After his retirement, he drove an 18-wheeler for several years and traveled around the USA.

In addition to his wife of the home, Mr. Merck is survived by two sons: Jerry Leroy Merck and Michael Eugene Merck both of Anderson; three grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two brothers: Floyd and Sanford Merck; one sister: Hester Crain; and his adoptive parents: Walter and Claudine Howell.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel, Honea Path. Masks are required, and social distancing will be practiced.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com.




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jul. 16 to Jul. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pruitt Funeral Home
603 N. Main St.
Honea Path, SC 29654
864-369-2461
