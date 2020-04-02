Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Surdyka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Surdyka


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Surdyka Obituary
Frank Surdyka

Anderson - Francis William "Frank" Surdyka, 90, of Anderson , SC, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at his home. He was born on March 28, 1930 in Lynn, MA to the late Francis Surdyka and Elizabeth Nowhitney Surdyka.

Frank was a graduate of Ballston Spa High School and was a veteran of the United States Army having served from 1955-1963. He retired from General Electric after 50 years having worked for them in both New York and Greenville, SC. After retirement, he continued on as a consultant. During his time with GE, he created several tools and dyes that were used in their manufacturing process. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife, Dolores Jackiewicz Surdyka; sons, Richard Sherman (Andrea) of Stow, MA, Paul Sherman (Carole) of Erwin, TN and Michael Surdyka (May Ann) of Commerce, GA; brother, Ronald Surdyka (Sue) of Ballston Spa, NY; sister, Barbara "Cookie" Hogan (John) of Cookeville, TN; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

A private funeral mass for the family will be held Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Philip S. Gillespie officiating. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School, 1200 Cornelia Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougald Funeral Home
Download Now