Frank Surdyka
Anderson - Francis William "Frank" Surdyka, 90, of Anderson , SC, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at his home. He was born on March 28, 1930 in Lynn, MA to the late Francis Surdyka and Elizabeth Nowhitney Surdyka.
Frank was a graduate of Ballston Spa High School and was a veteran of the United States Army having served from 1955-1963. He retired from General Electric after 50 years having worked for them in both New York and Greenville, SC. After retirement, he continued on as a consultant. During his time with GE, he created several tools and dyes that were used in their manufacturing process. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife, Dolores Jackiewicz Surdyka; sons, Richard Sherman (Andrea) of Stow, MA, Paul Sherman (Carole) of Erwin, TN and Michael Surdyka (May Ann) of Commerce, GA; brother, Ronald Surdyka (Sue) of Ballston Spa, NY; sister, Barbara "Cookie" Hogan (John) of Cookeville, TN; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
A private funeral mass for the family will be held Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Philip S. Gillespie officiating. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School, 1200 Cornelia Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.
