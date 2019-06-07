Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
Burial
Following Services
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
Pendleton - Thomas Franklin English, 77, of Pendleton, SC passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born August 17, 1941 in Anderson, SC, he was a son of the late Bunyan English and Gertrude Harrison English. Frankie proudly served his country in the United States Army stationed in Germany. He was retired from Duke Energy and a member of Oakwood Baptist Church. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, hunting and his bird dogs.

He is survived by his wife, Jean Grant English; son, Grant English (Elizabeth); daughters, Kristie Brown and Shannon Sheriff (Gary); brother, Randolph English (Susie); sisters, Carolyn Lane and Gail Temples (Terry); five grandchildren, Micah and Hannah English, Lauren Brown and Nicole and Gavin Sheriff.

The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30 pm Saturday, June 8, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 2:00 pm with Rev. Ken Thrift and Rev. Michael Jones officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

The family will be at the residence.

Flowers optional, or memorials may be made to Oakwood Baptist Church, 304 Pearman Dairy Rd, Anderson, SC 29625.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 7, 2019
