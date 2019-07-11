Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Central Presbyterian Church
Frankie Owens


1954 - 2019
Frankie Owens Obituary
Frankie Owens

Anderson - Frances Rogers Thompson Owens, 65, of Anderson, passed away Sunday July 7, 2019 at her residence.

Born March 27, 1954 in Anderson, she was the daughter of the late Major Frank Rogers Thompson and the late Mary Frances Swittenberg Thompson. She was a lab supervisor at Anderson Area Cancer Center and was the owner of The Stitchery for many years.

Surviving are her children: Sunny Wells (Russell) and William Eugene Owens, III, all of Anderson; grandchildren: Riley Lazar, Isabella Jordan, Dayton Wells, Elsie Wells, Phoenix Lazar and Dodger Owens. She is also survived by Dr. Georgia Lou Huff who raised Frankie after the death of her parents. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, James "Jamey" Brandon Holbrook.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 13 at Central Presbyterian Church with Dr. David J. Bailey and Rev. Jan Culpepper officiating. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will be at the home of Dr. Georgia Lou Huff,1604 North Boulevard.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 11, 2019
