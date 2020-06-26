Franky SwaneyPendleton - George Franklin "Franky" Swaney, 72, of Pendleton, SC, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Cottingham House.Born June 8, 1948 in Pendleton, he was a son of the late George F. Swaney, Jr. and Ollie Mae Brewer Swaney. Franky was associated with Fricks Used Cars and attended West Anderson Church of God.He is survived by his children, Franklin Willis Swaney and Jessica Susan Swaney Bearden both of Belton, SC; brothers, Benny, Sammy, David and Paul Swaney all of Anderson, SC; sister, Susie Hemrick of Oklahoma; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Bill Swaney; and sister, Jessica Swaney.A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Memory Gardens in Clemson with Rev. Mark Daniel and Mr. Scotty Fricks officiating. Social distancing will be observed and those attending the service are encouraged to bring their own chair and umbrella if needed.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cottingham House, 390 Keowee School Rd., Seneca, SC 29672 or West Anderson Church of God, 101 Rogers St., Anderson, SC 29625.