Fred F. KayBelton - Fred Fulford Kay, 91, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the Rainey Hospice House.Born April 25, 1929, in Anderson, he was the son of the late James Rhett and Inez Campbell Kay. Fred was retired from Abney Mill and member of Eureka Baptist Church. He was a longtime member of Broadway Fire Department and was the oldest living charter member of the Anderson County Volunteer Fire Department.Fred is survived by his wife, Pauline "Polly" Murphy Kay of the home; two sons, Steve Kay (Patti) of Anderson and Phil Kay (Carla) of Carlsbad, CA; three grandchildren, Patrick Kay, Kelly Kay and Bree Kay; two great grandchildren, Caleb Doucet and Kayden Doucet and one sister, Lucretia Snipes of Belton. Fred was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Allison Kay; two brothers, J.R. Kay, Jr. and Charles Kay and two sisters, Sara Burgess and Barbara Cromer.A private graveside service will be held Monday at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Friends and family may pay their respects and sign the register book at Sullivan-King Mortuary, 3205 M. Hwy 81, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday and Monday from 9 a.m. to noon.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Broadway Fire Department, P O Box 13631 Anderson, SC 29624 or Eureka Baptist Church, 1600 Highway 29 North, Anderson, SC 29621, or Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.Sullivan-King Mortuary