|
|
Fred H. Anthony
Anderson, SC - Frederick Harold Anthony, 79, husband of the late Frances Ann Haddock Anthony, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Rainey Hospice House.
Born in Los Angeles, California, he was the son of the late Frederick Boggs and Theda Mann Anthony. He served in the United States Army. Mr. Anthony was a retired supervisor at BASF.
Survivors include a daughter, Jill Anthony Strickland (Steve) and a son, Rob Anthony (Mary Nell). A doting grandfather, he was "Papa Fred" to his beloved grandchildren, Becca Strickland, Ellie Anthony and Bella Anthony. He is also survived by a sister, Linda Tuck (Barton); brother, Alan Anthony (Deborah); and his longtime companion, Nancy Jo Hopkins.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Anderson Interfaith Ministries (AIM), 1202 South Murray Avenue, Anderson, SC 29624.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020