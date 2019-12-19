|
Fred McClellan
Anderson - William Fred McClellan, 88, of Anderson, SC, son of the late Claude Allen McClellan and Mattie McCurry McClellan, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at The Garden House of Anderson. He was married to the late Annie Ferguson McClellan.
Born in Anderson County, SC, he graduated from Honea Path High School in 1947. He served in the Navy during the Korean War and was a Beachmaster in Unit I in Japan and Korea. He treasured his Unit I friends around the country and they all have treasured the opportunity to be in touch with each other over the years.
Fred retired from Sloan Construction Co. after serving over 51 years as foreman and anything pertaining to heavy equipment. He then worked with P.P.&S. an additional 6 years before retiring a second time. He was a member of Forest Hill Baptist Church where he quietly worshiped for over 44 years.
He is survived by his niece, Vickie McClellan Bowers of Hartwell, GA; two nephews, Wallace Ashley and his wife Troyce Ann of Honea Path, SC and Lane Stoner of Belton, SC; and a number of great nieces and nephews. Fred was the last of surviving member of his immediate family.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Roy and J.D. McClellan; and sisters, Ruth Boggs, Elsie Ashley, Gladys Richey and Vera Stoner.
A graveside service will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 at 2:00pm at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Tom Owen officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Forest Hill Baptist Church, 909 Plantation Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019